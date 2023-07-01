Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 2,120 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Paramount Global by 404.9% in the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PARA has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Paramount Global from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Loop Capital upgraded Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.95.

Insider Activity

Paramount Global Trading Down 0.5 %

In related news, Director Shari Redstone bought 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 577,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,690,583.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at $15.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.12. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $27.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of -20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.65.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.64%.

Paramount Global Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

See Also

