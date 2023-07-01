Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 463 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPG. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 251,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,329 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 10,953.8% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 286,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 283,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPG shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.15.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

NYSE SPG opened at $115.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $133.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $1.85 dividend. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.12%.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.