Giustino (Tino) Guglielmo Buys 250,000 Shares of Bass Oil Limited (ASX:BAS) Stock

Bass Oil Limited (ASX:BAS – Free Report) insider Giustino (Tino) Guglielmo purchased 250,000 shares of Bass Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,750.00 ($13,166.67).
Bass Oil Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.17.
Bass Oil Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bass Oil
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
- SMART Global Holdings Momentum, Room To Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Bass Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bass Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.