Giustino (Tino) Guglielmo Buys 250,000 Shares of Bass Oil Limited (ASX:BAS) Stock

Bass Oil Limited (ASX:BAS – Free Report) insider Giustino (Tino) Guglielmo purchased 250,000 shares of Bass Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,750.00 ($13,166.67).

Bass Oil Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Bass Oil Company Profile

Bass Oil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in Australia and Indonesia. It operates in two segments, Indonesia and Australia. The company primarily holds a 55% interest in the Tangai-Sukananti KSO production assets located in South Sumatra, Indonesia.

