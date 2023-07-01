Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 64.0% from the May 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Gladstone Land Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LANDM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.55. 6,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,062. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.65. Gladstone Land has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $25.02.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Gladstone Land Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.21%.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.