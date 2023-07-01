Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Short Interest Update

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 73.0% from the May 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glen Burnie Bancorp

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Glen Burnie Bancorp stock. Court Place Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. Court Place Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Glen Burnie Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp stock remained flat at $7.70 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.10 million, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.67. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $11.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.97.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Glen Burnie Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GLBZ Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.42 million during the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 11.15%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. Glen Burnie Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Company Profile

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company offers savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, and certificates of deposit.

