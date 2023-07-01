Global Petroleum (LON:GBP) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.27

Global Petroleum Limited (LON:GBP – Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.27 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.16 ($0.00). Global Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 0.17 ($0.00), with a volume of 4,264,551 shares changing hands.

Global Petroleum Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of £1.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Global Petroleum Company Profile

Global Petroleum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for oil and gas properties in Africa. The company primarily owns an 78% participating interest in the Namibian project consisting of offshore blocks 1910B and 2010A covering an area of 5,798square kilometers located in Walvis Basin, Namibia.

