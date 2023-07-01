Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG) Short Interest Down 65.5% in June

Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a drop of 65.5% from the May 31st total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Global X Aging Population ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ AGNG opened at $27.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.22 million, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.76. Global X Aging Population ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.94 and a fifty-two week high of $28.88.

Get Global X Aging Population ETF alerts:

Global X Aging Population ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Aging Population ETF

Global X Aging Population ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Global X Aging Population ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Global X Aging Population ETF by 3,425.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X Aging Population ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X Aging Population ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Global X Aging Population ETF by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 10,349 shares in the last quarter.

(Free Report)

The Global X Aging Population ETF (AGNG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Aging Population Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies from developed markets, whose revenue or main business purpose is tied to enhancing and elongating the lives of senior citizens. AGNG was launched on May 9, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Aging Population ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Aging Population ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.