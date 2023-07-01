Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG) Short Interest Down 65.5% in June

Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a drop of 65.5% from the May 31st total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Global X Aging Population ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ AGNG opened at $27.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.22 million, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.76. Global X Aging Population ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.94 and a fifty-two week high of $28.88.
Global X Aging Population ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Aging Population ETF
Global X Aging Population ETF Company Profile
The Global X Aging Population ETF (AGNG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Aging Population Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies from developed markets, whose revenue or main business purpose is tied to enhancing and elongating the lives of senior citizens. AGNG was launched on May 9, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
Featured Stories
