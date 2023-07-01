Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 571,300 shares, a decline of 73.2% from the May 31st total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,139,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ QYLD traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,403,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,053,925. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.23. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $18.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1768 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1,668.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter.

(Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.