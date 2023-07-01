Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Short Interest Up 103.6% in June

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, a growth of 103.6% from the May 31st total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,173,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BOTZ traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.74. 1,913,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,894. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.52. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.25. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $30.00.
Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. This is a positive change from Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF
About Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF
The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.