Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Short Interest Up 103.6% in June

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, a growth of 103.6% from the May 31st total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,173,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BOTZ traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.74. 1,913,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,894. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.52. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.25. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. This is a positive change from Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF

About Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOTZ. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 695,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,288,000 after purchasing an additional 318,163 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,331,000 after purchasing an additional 178,706 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 292,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 14,145 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 288,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,552,000.

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

