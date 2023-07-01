GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $102.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for GoDaddy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.71 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.94 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.68 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.74 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.75.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $75.12 on Wednesday. GoDaddy has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $85.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.42. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.97.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 95.00% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that GoDaddy will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 341 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $25,701.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,817.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $153,813.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,539,951.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $25,701.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,817.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,159 shares of company stock valued at $620,537 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. 93.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

