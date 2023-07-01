Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (BATS:GTIP) to Issue $0.23 Dividend

Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (BATS:GTIP – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.2283 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GTIP stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.10. The stock had a trading volume of 12,815 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.39.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 400,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,000 after acquiring an additional 7,369 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 47.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 32,849 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,212,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 24,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 12,078 shares during the period.

About Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (GTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of off-the-run US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. GTIP was launched on Oct 2, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

