Goodwin Daniel L Grows Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Goodwin Daniel L raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,731 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 21.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412,664 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after buying an additional 3,691,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 68,001.8% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,130,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 2,127,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.90.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $4.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $468.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,173,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,534,527. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $296.32 and a 1 year high of $469.87. The company has a market capitalization of $445.19 billion, a PE ratio of 74.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $434.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $377.09.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total value of $25,327,979.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,264,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,159,708,560.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,086,543 shares of company stock worth $445,911,136 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

