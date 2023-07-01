Goodwin Daniel L Grows Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Goodwin Daniel L raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III makes up approximately 0.6% of Goodwin Daniel L’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MYI. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 539.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the first quarter valued at $72,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. 35.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Performance

NYSE:MYI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.94. 202,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,139. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.04. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $12.41.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

