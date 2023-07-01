Goodwin Daniel L Has $559,000 Stock Holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Goodwin Daniel L trimmed its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L owned approximately 0.08% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $2,173,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 169.9% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 13,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 8,397 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $2,154,000. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UHT traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.58. 74,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,289. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $57.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $656.60 million, a P/E ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 0.87.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. This is a boost from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 197.26%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Health Realty Income Trust

In other Universal Health Realty Income Trust news, CEO Alan B. Miller bought 2,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.18 per share, for a total transaction of $103,416.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 147,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,353,548.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

