Goodwin Daniel L Makes New Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Goodwin Daniel L bought a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,400 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Oracle Price Performance

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total value of $10,694,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,394,416.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,784,841.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $10,694,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,394,416.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,052,544 shares of company stock valued at $686,725,797 in the last ninety days. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.09. 13,703,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,364,954. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $323.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.18.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

