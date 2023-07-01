Gratus Capital LLC Cuts Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Gratus Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aflac by 36.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Aflac by 6.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Aflac in the first quarter worth $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $69.80 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.04 and a fifty-two week high of $74.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 18,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $1,241,557.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,813 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,730.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 18,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $1,241,557.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,730.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,582 shares of company stock worth $7,647,192. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

