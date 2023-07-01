Gratus Capital LLC Has $251,000 Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Gratus Capital LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 95.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,416 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4,399.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,884,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,338,000 after purchasing an additional 19,442,048 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,340,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,224,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,743,000 after buying an additional 994,254 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,502,000. Finally, Satovsky Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 554.3% in the fourth quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC now owns 916,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,553,000 after buying an additional 776,266 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VTIP opened at $47.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.62. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.53 and a 52 week high of $50.38.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.349 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

