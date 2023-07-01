Gratus Capital LLC Has $579,000 Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Gratus Capital LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raub Brock Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 42,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 41,703.7% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 194,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 193,922 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 49.4% in the first quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 655,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,677,000 after purchasing an additional 51,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.3% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $476.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.58.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at $17,294,126.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $480.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $456.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $441.39. The company has a market cap of $51.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.21 and a fifty-two week high of $482.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.77 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.38%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

