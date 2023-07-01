Gratus Capital LLC Has $869,000 Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Gratus Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMR. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. HSBC upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.39.

NYSE:EMR opened at $90.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.87. The company has a market cap of $51.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

