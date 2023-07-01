Gratus Capital LLC Sells 1,430 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Gratus Capital LLC reduced its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,527,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,119,000 after buying an additional 15,405 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,649.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,649.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on WY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.17.

NYSE:WY opened at $33.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.87. The company has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $27.36 and a 52-week high of $37.37.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

