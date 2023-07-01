Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) Upgraded at DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Danske raised shares of Grieg Seafood ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.50.

Grieg Seafood ASA Stock Performance

GRGSF stock opened at $6.57 on Tuesday. Grieg Seafood ASA has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $11.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.15.

About Grieg Seafood ASA

Grieg Seafood ASA, through its subsidiaries, operates as a fish farming company in Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It engages in the production and sale of Atlantic salmon. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Bergen, Norway. Grieg Seafood ASA operates as a subsidiary of Grieg Aqua AS.

