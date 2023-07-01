Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 62.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 225.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Price Performance

NASDAQ OMAB opened at $84.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.35. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 1-year low of $46.53 and a 1-year high of $92.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.82.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $172.52 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 32.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $2.1262 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s payout ratio is 41.59%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

(Free Report

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.