Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GNGYF) Short Interest Update

Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GNGYF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,000 shares, a growth of 191.7% from the May 31st total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Guangshen Railway Stock Performance

GNGYF remained flat at $0.30 on Friday. Guangshen Railway has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27.

Get Guangshen Railway alerts:

Guangshen Railway Company Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railway passenger and freight transportation businesses in the People's Republic of China. Its passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.

Receive News & Ratings for Guangshen Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangshen Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.