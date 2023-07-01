Gunma Bank Ltd. Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Gunma Bank Ltd. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 93.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $6,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,078,000 after acquiring an additional 42,207,421 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 332.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,574,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,516,000 after buying an additional 1,210,777 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,871,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,615,000 after buying an additional 1,156,337 shares during the last quarter. Geisinger Health purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $79,691,000. Finally, WA Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12,545.4% in the 3rd quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 373,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,737,000 after buying an additional 370,717 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of IWB opened at $243.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $231.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.88. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $244.26.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

