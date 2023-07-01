H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.80-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.56 billion-$3.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.75 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on FUL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $106.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

H.B. Fuller Trading Up 3.3 %

FUL opened at $71.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.53. H.B. Fuller has a 12 month low of $57.36 and a 12 month high of $81.41.

H.B. Fuller Increases Dividend

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.11). H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $898.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 19th. This is a positive change from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is 28.98%.

Institutional Trading of H.B. Fuller

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $701,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 3rd quarter valued at $996,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

