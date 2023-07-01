Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDIP) Short Interest Down 74.1% in June

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDIP – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 74.1% from the May 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harbor Custom Development

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Harbor Custom Development stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDIP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Harbor Custom Development Stock Performance

HCDIP traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.40. 10,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,522. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.00. Harbor Custom Development has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $14.88.

About Harbor Custom Development

Harbor Custom Development, Inc operates as a real estate development company in Washington, California, Texas, and Florida. The company is involved in land development cycle, which includes land acquisition, entitlement, development, and construction of project infrastructure; single and multi-family vertical construction; and marketing and sale of various residential projects.

