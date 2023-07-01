Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL) Short Interest Down 67.7% in June

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 67.7% from the May 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ HROWL traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.85. 4,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,887. Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.01.

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 15th were paid a $0.5391 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th.

