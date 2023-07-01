Head to Head Analysis: Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) and Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE)

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Free Report) and Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Compugen has a beta of 2.68, indicating that its stock price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genetic Technologies has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Compugen and Genetic Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compugen N/A -42.03% -34.34% Genetic Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compugen $7.50 million 13.17 -$33.69 million ($0.40) -2.85 Genetic Technologies $4.86 million 3.29 -$5.17 million N/A N/A

This table compares Compugen and Genetic Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Genetic Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Compugen.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.6% of Compugen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Genetic Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Compugen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Genetic Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Compugen and Genetic Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compugen 1 0 5 0 2.67 Genetic Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Compugen presently has a consensus target price of $6.20, indicating a potential upside of 443.86%. Given Compugen’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Compugen is more favorable than Genetic Technologies.

Summary

Compugen beats Genetic Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. Its therapeutic pipeline also includes early-stage immuno-oncology programs focused to address various mechanisms of immune resistance; and COM503, high affinity antibody, which blocks the interaction between IL-18 binding protein and IL-18. The company has collaboration agreement with Bayer Pharma AG for the research, development, and commercialization of antibody-based therapeutics against the company's immune checkpoint regulators; Bristol-Myers Squibb to evaluate the safety and tolerability of COM701 in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb's PD-1 immune checkpoint inhibitor Opdivo in patients with advanced solid tumors; and Johns Hopkins School of Medicine to evaluate novel T cell and myeloid checkpoint targets. It has license agreement with AstraZeneca for the development of bi-specific and multi-specific immuno-oncology antibody products; and research collaboration with Johns Hopkins University for myeloid. Compugen Ltd. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

About Genetic Technologies

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive genetic testing and risk assessment tools to help physicians manage people's health in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, EasyDNA and GeneType/Corporate. The company offers BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer. It also markets BREVAGenplus to healthcare professionals in breast health care and imaging centers, as well as to obstetricians/gynecologists and breast cancer risk assessment specialists, such as breast surgeons. In addition, the company offers various cancer risk assessment tests under the GeneType for Colorectal Cancer and GeneType for Breast Cancer brand names; and develops other risk assessment tests across a range of diseases, which include colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, prostate cancer, coronary artery, and type 2 diabetes. Further, it offers genetic testing services, including medical, animal, forensic, and plant testing. The company has research and collaboration agreements with the University of Melbourne, Translational Genomics Research Institute, Memorial Sloan Kettering New York Cambridge University, the Ohio State University, and Shivom. Genetic Technologies Limited was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Fitzroy, Australia.

