Head-To-Head Comparison: BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) versus Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC)

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) and Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

BHP Group has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dakota Gold has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.1% of BHP Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.8% of Dakota Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of BHP Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.0% of Dakota Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BHP Group N/A N/A N/A Dakota Gold N/A -20.56% -19.76%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BHP Group and Dakota Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares BHP Group and Dakota Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BHP Group $65.10 billion 1.35 $30.90 billion N/A N/A Dakota Gold N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

BHP Group has higher revenue and earnings than Dakota Gold.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for BHP Group and Dakota Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BHP Group 1 2 4 0 2.43 Dakota Gold 0 0 2 0 3.00

BHP Group presently has a consensus price target of $2,435.00, indicating a potential upside of 3,980.78%. Dakota Gold has a consensus price target of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 79.79%. Given BHP Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BHP Group is more favorable than Dakota Gold.

Summary

BHP Group beats Dakota Gold on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BHP Group



BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal. The company is also involved in mining, smelting, and refining of nickel; and potash development activities. In addition, it provides towing, freight, marketing and trading, marketing support, finance, administrative, and other services. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

About Dakota Gold



Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, South Lead/Whistler Gulch, and Cambrian Unconformity Properties located Homestake Mining District, South Dakota. It also holds an option to acquire 100% interest in the Barrick Option and the Richmond Hill Option projects situated in Homestake Mining District, South Dakota. Dakota Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Lead, South Dakota.

