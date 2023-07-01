Head-To-Head Review: Laurentian Bank of Canada (LRCDF) vs. The Competition

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Free Report) is one of 261 public companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Laurentian Bank of Canada to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.7% of Laurentian Bank of Canada shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.8% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Laurentian Bank of Canada and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laurentian Bank of Canada N/A N/A N/A Laurentian Bank of Canada Competitors 38.55% 9.36% 0.85%

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Laurentian Bank of Canada pays an annual dividend of $2.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. Laurentian Bank of Canada pays out 45.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies pay a dividend yield of 13.3% and pay out 18.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Laurentian Bank of Canada lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Laurentian Bank of Canada and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Laurentian Bank of Canada 1 1 1 0 2.00 Laurentian Bank of Canada Competitors 1025 2811 2813 9 2.27

Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 59.87%. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 347.37%. Given Laurentian Bank of Canada’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Laurentian Bank of Canada has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Laurentian Bank of Canada and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Laurentian Bank of Canada N/A N/A 5.56 Laurentian Bank of Canada Competitors $3.07 billion $848.21 million 285.87

Laurentian Bank of Canada’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Laurentian Bank of Canada. Laurentian Bank of Canada is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Laurentian Bank of Canada competitors beat Laurentian Bank of Canada on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients. The Commercial Banking segment provides financial services, including commercial banking, real estate financing, and equipment and inventory financing to business clients. The Capital Markets segment offers a range of services, such as research, market analysis, and advisory services; corporate underwriting services for debt and equity; and administrative services. The company was founded in 1846 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

