Head-To-Head Survey: ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) versus ONE Bio (OTCMKTS:ONBI)

ONE Bio (OTCMKTS:ONBI) and ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

ONE Bio has a beta of -5.54, indicating that its stock price is 654% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ChromaDex has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ONE Bio and ChromaDex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ONE Bio 0 0 0 0 N/A ChromaDex 0 2 1 0 2.33

Profitability

ChromaDex has a consensus price target of $4.57, suggesting a potential upside of 190.87%. Given ChromaDex’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ChromaDex is more favorable than ONE Bio.

This table compares ONE Bio and ChromaDex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ONE Bio N/A N/A N/A ChromaDex -13.84% -51.99% -25.59%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.8% of ChromaDex shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of ChromaDex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ONE Bio and ChromaDex’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ONE Bio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ChromaDex $72.05 million 1.63 -$16.54 million ($0.15) -10.47

ONE Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ChromaDex.

Summary

ChromaDex beats ONE Bio on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ONE Bio

(Free Report)

ONE Bio Corp., an agritech company, together with its subsidiaries, utilizes green process manufacturing to produce raw chemicals and herbal extracts, natural supplements, and organic products. The company operates through two business units, Chemical and Herbal Extracts (CHE) and Organic Products (OP). The CHE business unit engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of bio-ecological products and over-the-counter products utilizing the extractions of tobacco leaves and various other plant materials. It produces chemical and herbal extracts for use in a range of health and wellness products, including chemical extracts comprising Solanesol and Coenzyme Q10; and herabal extracts, such as Resveratrol, 5-Hydroxytryptophan, Ganoderma Tea, and powdered and particulate fertilizers. This business unit distributes its products through independent third party distributors, universities, and hospital research centers to the bio-health industry and raw chemical intermediates industry in the People's Republic of China. The OP business unit manufactures various consumer and commercial use health and energy drinks, organic food products, and fertilizers primarily based on bamboo in the People's Republic of China. Its products include boiled bamboo shoot cans, boiled bamboo shoot cans with vacuum packing, boiled mixed vegetables, and boiled seasoned vegetables, as well as Kamameshi, a Japanese rice dish. This segment distributes its products directly to supermarket chains, hotels, hospitals, and restaurants, as well as through a network of independent third party distributors. ONE Bio Corp. exports its products to Japan, southeast Asia, Europe, and North America. The company was formerly known as ONE Holdings, Corp. and changed its name to ONE Bio Corp. in November 2009. ONE Bio Corp. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Aventura, Florida.

About ChromaDex

(Free Report)

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products. The company also commercializes NAD+ precursor nicotinamide riboside as the flagship ingredient NIAGEN; NIAGEN as an active ingredient in its consumer products under the TRU NIAGEN name; and Immulina, a spirulina extract with predominant active compounds of Braun-type lipoproteins for supporting human immune function. In addition, it offers phytochemical reference standards, and other research and development services. The company distributes TRU NIAGEN products direct to consumers through its propriety e-commerce platform TRUNIAGEN.com, Amazon, ShopHQ, and other internet marketplaces, as well as specialty retailers and direct healthcare practitioners in the United States. ChromaDex Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

