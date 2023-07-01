Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:HWEL) Short Interest Update

Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:HWEL – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 72.7% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. RPO LLC acquired a new position in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 24,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 12,063 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I Trading Down 0.1 %

HWEL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,288,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,195. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.11. Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $10.80.

Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire technology-enabled companies in the healthcare industry.

