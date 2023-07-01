Hedera Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.62 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for about $0.0502 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.62 billion and approximately $21.66 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hedera Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,249,146,929 coins. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 32,227,567,289.578365 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05032633 USD and is up 0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 153 active market(s) with $38,759,147.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

