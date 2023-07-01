Hedera Trading 3.3% Lower This Week (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. Over the last week, Hedera has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and $34.04 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for $0.0505 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00042448 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00030690 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00013742 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004528 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000855 BTC.

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,227,567,290 coins. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 32,227,567,289.578365 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05032633 USD and is up 0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 153 active market(s) with $38,759,147.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

