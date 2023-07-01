HEICO (OTCMKTS:HEI-A) Shares Up 0.2%

HEICO Co. (OTCMKTS:HEI-A – Free Report) shares shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $141.27 and last traded at $140.01. 217,226 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $139.70.

HEICO Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.00.

Insider Transactions at HEICO

In related news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $33,402.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,709.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other HEICO news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 250 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $33,402.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,709.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson acquired 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.83 per share, with a total value of $39,007.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,142.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,211 shares of company stock valued at $157,944. 8.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

