Helios Technologies, Inc. (HLIO) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 3rd

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

Helios Technologies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years. Helios Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 8.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Helios Technologies to earn $4.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIO opened at $66.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Helios Technologies has a one year low of $48.27 and a one year high of $72.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). Helios Technologies had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $213.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Helios Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,668,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,631,000 after acquiring an additional 46,746 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Helios Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,039,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,823,000 after acquiring an additional 21,314 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Helios Technologies by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,972,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,823,000 after acquiring an additional 334,218 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Helios Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,702,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,061,000 after acquiring an additional 15,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Helios Technologies by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,105,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,286,000 after acquiring an additional 111,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HLIO shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Helios Technologies from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Helios Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Helios Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helios Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.40.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

