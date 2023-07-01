Hengehold Capital Management LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 388.9% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1,270.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDE opened at $26.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.75. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $22.97 and a 52 week high of $27.77.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

