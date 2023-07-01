Hengehold Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 246,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,052,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,406,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,266,000 after acquiring an additional 23,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,009,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,842,000 after acquiring an additional 907,398 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $43.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.72. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.