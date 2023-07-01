Hengehold Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,377 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in Comcast by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Comcast by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after purchasing an additional 928,627 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Comcast by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $41.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.23 and a 200 day moving average of $38.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.72.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

