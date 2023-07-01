Hengehold Capital Management LLC Purchases 255,318 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 19.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,563,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,318 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF makes up approximately 5.5% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $40,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CWI. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 4,570.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 29,525 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1,778.8% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 781,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,507,000 after purchasing an additional 739,896 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 54,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 431,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,881,000 after purchasing an additional 13,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,684,000 after purchasing an additional 17,628 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CWI opened at $26.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.55. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.65.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

