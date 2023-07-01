Hengehold Capital Management LLC Sells 3,207 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,207 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 16,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 39,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $106.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.49. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $113.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

