Hengehold Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 39.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,298 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $14,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Provident Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

QUAL stock opened at $134.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.78. The company has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

