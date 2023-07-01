Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $70.15

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €70.15 ($76.25) and traded as high as €73.10 ($79.46). Henkel AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at €72.92 ($79.26), with a volume of 225,908 shares traded.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HEN3. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($70.65) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($76.09) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($56.52) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($70.65) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.00 ($68.48) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

