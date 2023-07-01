Hermez Network (HEZ) Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. Hermez Network has a market cap of $177.29 million and approximately $213,292.57 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for $4.85 or 0.00015944 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.8527319 USD and is up 0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $203,259.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

