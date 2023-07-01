Hermez Network Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $173.35 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for about $4.74 or 0.00015496 BTC on exchanges. Hermez Network has a market cap of $173.35 million and approximately $179,121.72 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 2% against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004548 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017701 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00020876 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00014164 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30,621.32 or 1.00009020 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.84595296 USD and is up 0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $205,408.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

