HHG Capital Co. (NASDAQ:HHGCR) Short Interest Update

HHG Capital Co. (NASDAQ:HHGCR – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the May 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

HHG Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HHGCR remained flat at $0.12 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.14. HHG Capital has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.39.

