HI 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $83,114.34 (HI)

HI (HI) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. HI has a total market cap of $7.91 million and $83,114.34 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, HI has traded 23.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About HI

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00294551 USD and is down -7.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $162,274.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

