High Tide (OTCMKTS:HITID) Shares Up 2.1%

High Tide Inc. (OTCMKTS:HITID – Free Report)’s share price rose 2.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.22 and last traded at $1.22. Approximately 92,871 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 386,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

High Tide Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.33.

About High Tide

(Free Report)

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for High Tide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Tide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.