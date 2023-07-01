Horizon Financial Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Horizon Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 69,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,440,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 508,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,363,000 after purchasing an additional 58,340 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on DUK. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.67.

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

DUK stock opened at $89.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.14 and a 200-day moving average of $97.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $113.67.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.69%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

