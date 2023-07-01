Horizon Financial Services LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Horizon Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises 3.3% of Horizon Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $3,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 46.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 226,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after purchasing an additional 71,796 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 160,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,029,000 after acquiring an additional 12,419 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $425,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $183,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $45.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.08 and its 200-day moving average is $46.31. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $43.33 and a 1 year high of $49.33.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1254 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

